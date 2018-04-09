Appeal after ambulance driver is threatened on duty

Police have appealed for help after an ambulance driver was threatened while on duty.

The incident happened at around 5.20pm on Saturday, on the A181 Westbound at Wheatley Hill.

It is believed the driver was flagged down by the occupants of a small blue vehicle with foreign number plates.

The female driver gestured for the ambulance to stop, and upon arrival a male passenger made threats and demands for morphine.

After searching the vehicle without success, both suspects left the scene.

The female suspect is described as being around 5ft8, in her 30’s, of slim build with long, dark, straight hair and large gold hoop earrings with an Eastern European accent.

The male suspect is described as being around 5ft10, in his 40’s, of large build with a bald head, stubble and a number of tattoos on his lower arm. He was believed to be wearing leather gloves and also had an Eastern European accent.

A spokesperson from Durham Constabulary said: "Nobody was injured during the incident, but it has left the victim shaken.

"We would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen anything to come forward."

Anyone with any information should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 349 of April 7.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.