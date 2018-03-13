Appeal after five-year-old hit by car in Hartlepool

Police are appealing for witnesses after a five-year-old was hit by a car in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police say a red Toyota Auris collided with the boy on Lansdowne Road on Sunday.

He was treated for minor injuries in hospital, the force added.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Police are appealing for information after a red Toyota Auris collided with a five-year-old pedestrian on Lansdowne Road in Hartlepool.

"The incident occurred on Sunday, March 11 at 12.12pm.

"The boy was taken to North Tees General Hospital, where he was treated for a small cut on his head and other minor injuries.

"Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact PC Paul Dixon from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 043101."