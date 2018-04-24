Appeal after man from Hartlepool goes missing from hospital

Police are appealing for help to trace a man from Hartlepool who went missing from a hospital.

Barry Wayper, 46, was last seen at about 2pm yesterday after leaving the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.

Cleveland Police say he was wearing green hospital clothing and no shoes.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police are urgently appealing to trace missing 46-year-old Barry Wayper from Hartlepool.

"Barry was last seen at around 2pm yesterday, having left the University Hospital of North Tees in green hospital clothing and without shoes.

"He is described as a white male, around 6ft tall, of slim build, with short, dark hair and blue eyes.

"Anyone who may have seen Barry or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101."