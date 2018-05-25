Appeal after teenager suffers black eye in Hartlepool assault

A 16-year-old boy suffered a black eye after he was assaulted in Hartlepool.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 4pm on Wednesday at the benches next to the war memorial in the town centre.

A group of eight to 10 males and females allegedly gathered around the teenager and a 17-year-old boy. As one of the group allegedly poured a fizzy drink onto the 17-year-old, the 16-year-old reportedly intervened and was punched in the face, leaving him with a black eye.

A 16-year-old male has been reported for summons for assault. He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court at a later date.

Any witnesses are asked to contact PC Lorene Haworth on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 091859. Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.