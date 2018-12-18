Appeal aims to feed homeless Hartlepool pets this Christmas

To help ensure no bowl is left empty in Hartlepool this Christmas, an annual appeal has been launched to help feed pets spending Christmas in a rescue centre.

Over the festive period, Pets at Home Hartlepool will be taking part in a nationwide fundraiser to help raise money for rescue pets as part of the Support Adoption For Pets annual Santa Paws appeal.

The appeal runs until Christmas Eve and is aiming to raise enough money to fund three million dinners for abandoned pets over the festive period.

The town store’s team will be raising money for Stray Aid Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Hartlepool along with more than 440 other Pets At Home stores across the country, who will be raising funds for their local rescue centres.

The team in Hartlepool will be giving Pets At Home customers the opportunity to support the Santa Paws appeal, by simply 50p – which is enough to fund one special Christmas dinner for a rescue pet.

Pet lovers can also donate £3 by texting BOWL01 to 70070, or an amount of their choice online at www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santapaws

Support Adoption For Pets fundraising manager, Amy Wilson, said: “Every year we are amazed by the generosity of the nation and so we are delighted to announce that we’re launching the Santa Paws appeal once again.

“It is our mission to ensure that no pet in a rescue centre goes without a Christmas dinner, and we hope that people will spare a moment’s thought when Christmas shopping for their own beloved pets this year and make a donation to those pets less fortunate than their own.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006.

Since then it has helped over 1,000 rehoming centres and pet rescue organisations across the UK through grant funding and support.

In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in over 440 Pets at Home stores.