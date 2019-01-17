Appeal for dashcam footage of Hartlepool crash

Police are appealing for dashcam footage following a crash in Hartlepool.

People with any images are being urged to come forward after a blue Honda Civic collided with parked vehicles on Thornhill Gardens.

The incident happened on Tuesday, December 18, at 8.45pm.

Officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage in the Falcon Road, Merlin Road, Hart Lane, Tarnston Road and Thornhill Garden areas who may have captured the vehicle prior to the collision to contact them.

Three 17-year-old males and one 18-year-old male were arrested in connection with the collision and have been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are asked to contact PC Graham Smith from Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number SE18229970.