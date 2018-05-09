Appeal for diamond jewellery stolen in Hartlepool

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a diamond bangle for a home in Hartlepool.

The 18ct gold piece of jewellery was taken from a home in Hartoft Square.

The incident happened between the morning of Friday, May 4, and 6pm on Saturday, May 5.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen bangle or anyone who has been offered it for sale is asked to contact PC Sarah Athey on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 081367.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.