Appeal for enthusiastic leader to help girls flourish

A Rainbows unit in Hartlepool is appealing for a new leader to help young girls grow in confidence.

An enthusiastic volunteer is needed to help at a town centre based branch once a week.

They will help girls aged between five and seven to learn new skills, take part in fun activities and boost their confidence.

Karen Lee, Girlguiding Hartlepool division commissioner, said: “We are looking for an enthusiastic adult leader for a Rainbow unit meeting on a Tuesday evening in the centre of Hartlepool.

“Weekly meetings include helping the five to seven-year-olds learn new skills and participate in a variety of activities.

“Being an adult leader is very rewarding seeing the girls flourish from being shy and quiet girls to confident seven-year-olds. Do you have what it takes to help our Rainbows flourish?”

The new leader must be aged 18 or over and a DBS background check will be paid for by Girlguiding.

Rainbow units provides a fun and exciting programme for girls.

It is all about learning through doing including sports, arts and crafts, and playing games.

Girlguiding said: “Rainbows learn and grow through a programme of age-appropriate activities, trips and adventures both in their weekly meetings and at special events.

“They are supported by a group of highly-trained, inspirational leaders to try new things, challenge themselves and have fun.”

If you would like to volunteer for the Hartlepool unit register at http://www.girlguiding.org.uk/ or email karen.lee7@sky.com