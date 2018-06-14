Appeal launched after shocking images show man hitting a dog at popular shopping centre

The RSPCA is appealing for information to find a man caught on CCTV hitting a dog at Dalton Park Shopping Centre.

The incident happened at around 2am on Friday, June 1, at the shopping centre in Murton.

The CCTV footage shows a man hitting a dog in Murton, County Durham.

RSPCA inspector Cathy Maddison said: “CCTV footage shows two young men, one with a flat cap and three lurcher-type dogs and one wearing an Adidas tracksuit with a wire-haired lurcher-type dog.

"It’s the man in the tracksuit I’m interested in speaking to.

“The two men part ways and as he walks off he is seen hitting the dog across the body with the dog’s lead.

"He goes to take the lead off and the dog drops to the floor cowering.

"A minute or so later, the dog, now off lead, goes over to what appears to be a McDonalds bag on the ground and tries to eat what’s inside of it.

"The man kicks the dog.

"He does not put the dog on the lead so the dog continues to go back to the food.

"The man whips the dog multiple times with the lead.

“The security guards who were watching the CCTV shout at the man over the tannoy to stop and that he is on CCTV, his behaviour then changes and he starts stroking the dog but you can see from the dog's body language that the dog is wary of him.”

The RSPCA is appealing for anyone who knows who the man is to contact the inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for Inspector Maddison.

“I am worried about this dog and am very keen to check that he or she is okay,” she added.

