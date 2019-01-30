Appeal over missing student, 22, last seen near Teesside University

Police are appealing for help in the search for a missing student.

Ellen Gilroy, 22, was last seen on Friday January 25 in the Park Road North area of Middlesbrough, close to Teesside University.

Cleveland Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Ellen is white with a slim build and long, straight blonde hair. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and was last seen wearing jogging bottoms, black plimsolls and a black puffa jacket with fur on the hood.

"If you’ve spoken to Ellen or have information on her whereabouts please contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 015786."