Appeal to find missing man last seen near Hartlepool Train Station

Police have launched an appeal to find a man last seen near Hartlepool Train Station.

Nathan Geary, 27, was last seen close to the station at 12.30pm yesterday.

Nathan is described as "extremely vulnerable".

He is a white man with short dark hair, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build and clean shaven.

It is not known what Nathan was last seen wearing but he is thought to be with his small white Staffordshire Bullterrier called Lona.

Anyone who may have seen Nathan or anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 212194.