An appeal has been launched to find the families of two men who have passed away.

Philip Coyne, who was born on July 21, 1926, lived in the Hartlepool area.

Douglas Wood, who was born on July 18, 1938, lived in Trimdon Village but is believed to have been from the Leeds area, and had family still there.

Anyone who has information about either person is asked to contact the bereavement office at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust between 8am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, on 01642 383286.