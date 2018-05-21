Appeal to trace family of pensioner who died at Hartlepool nursing home

A coroner's office is appealing for information to track down the relatives of a pensioner who died earlier this month.

Teesside Coroner's Office wants to find the relatives of Norman Summerfield.

Mr Summerfield died aged 72 at West View Nursing Home in Hartlepool on Wednesday, May 9.

Any relations are now being urged to contact the coroner.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: "The Coroner is appealing to trace the relatives of 72-year-old Norman Summerfield who sadly passed away in West View Nursing Home in Hartlepool on Wednesday, May 9.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

"Any relatives please contact Teesside Coroner’s Office on 01642 729350."