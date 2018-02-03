Appeal to trace owner of war medals found in Hartlepool

An appeal has been launched to trace the recipient of war medals found in Hartlepool.

Four medals were discovered by town resident Keith Gorse, 59, in the Whitby Street area of the town just over a year ago.

The medals found by Keith Gorse.

Despite attempts to get in touch with the owner, whose name is believed to be stamped on the medals, Mr Gorse has been unable to.

At least two of the medals appear to have been awarded following conflicts in Afghanistan.

Mr Gorse is hoping their owner will come forward to claim them.

He said: “I found the medals just over a year ago and have been trying to reunite them with their owner since then.

It would be really nice to get them back to their rightful home Keith Gorse

“I’ve looked in the phonebook and Facebook and have been unable to find the owner.

“It would be really nice to get them back to their rightful home.”

One of the medals includes the phrase ‘Operation Enduring Freedom’, which was a US-led term to describe the war on terrorism between 2001 and 2014, and was mainly referred to in relation to military operations in Afghanistan.

Another included the words ‘Persistent Ground Surveillance System’.

A medal found by Keith Gorse.

Mr Gorse is hoping that, because some time has passed since the medals were found, their owner may be eager to get them back.

He added: “I don’t know whether the medals may have been lost accidentally, or intentionally thrown away.

“Either way, over a year has passed now and they may want them back.

“I just want to give them that option.

A medal found by Keith Gorse.

“If they were thrown away, the owner may now regret it.

“The medals were earned by someone fighting for our country and I’d hate to think someone is unsure where they are.

“I’ve been trying to research the medals and they all seem quite recent, and are in great condition.”

If you believe you are the owner of the medals, or are able to reunite them with their owner, please contact the Mail on 01429 865475.