Appeal to track down family of man who died on ship

A coroner's office has launched an appeal to find the loved ones of a man who died while on board a ship.

Police in Norfolk are appealing for help to trace the family of David Mark Patterson, who died in Great Yarmouth last month.

David, 50, of Eighth Street in Blackhall, died while at work on Wednesday, April 25.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "There were no suspicious circumstances and despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified."

Anyone who may have known David is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office in Norfolk on (01603) 276490.