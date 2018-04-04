Appointments strengthen commitment to quality at Stadium’s Hartlepool plant

Stadium Group has underlined its commitment to quality with two new appointments at its Hartlepool plant.

Gabriel Iancu has joined the firm as quality and test manager and Paul Adgar as senior test and technical engineer.

Gabriel has vast experience, including having led the test engineering team responsible for a range of processes at ZT TFW Automotive.

Paul returns to Stadium Group having previously worked at the company as a senior test engineer, to help Gabriel as he shapes his quality and test team.

“It is inspiring to work across every area of the business and I will be listening to the opinions and views of all my colleagues, so we all share the same work practices and are prepared, as a team, for the opportunities that are ahead,” said Gabriel.

“As part of its plan for long-term growth, the company is transitioning to build high mix, complex, electronic assemblies and technologies at the plant, and this will require advanced quality processes.”

Stadium Group electronics assembly division managing director Chris Short said: “I am delighted to welcome Gabriel and Paul at a very exciting time for the business.

“Gabriel is an important addition to our management team, bringing new ideas and fresh momentum to his areas of responsibility.

“Paul comes with a wealth of experience and knowledge. Having worked at Stadium Group before, he has first-hand experience and is a perfect addition.”