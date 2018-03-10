Apprentice has a bright future after beating hundreds to top role

An apprentice has a bright future after joining a team of trainees on a risk management firm.

Steven Barnfield is on his way to realising his ambition of a job in industrial asset protection as one of 10 apprentices selected for the programme run by Teesside-based CFB Risk Management.

The 27-year old from Hartlepool studied for a BSc in applied sport and exercise science at university and was working temporarily in a restaurant when he saw the apprenticeship advertised and jumped at the opportunity.

The intensive 18-month apprenticeship was set up in 2015 by CFB Risk Management, the first company of its kind in the UK to be set up by a Fire Authority.

It leads to a Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Industrial Emergency Fire Services Operations.

CFB Risk Management provides a range of industrial asset protection services to blue-chip companies operating in high hazard sectors that include chemical, oil and gas, petrochemical, nuclear and energy.

Their biggest multi-million contract to date is to protect the £2.9billion Sirius Minerals Mine project in Yorkshire.

“I was so pleased to be selected, as I knew there was a lot of competition for the apprenticeships,” said Steven.

“I’m enjoying it a lot, and we are already covering so many aspects from security and maintenance to emergency response and hands-on site experience.

“It is demanding, but CFB Risk Management has unique expertise and experience and I know this qualification will give me numerous different opportunities to work in the sector.”

Steven is currently working alongside a graduate from CFB Risk Management’s first apprenticeship intake, Jack McTiernan, who is now a site protection officer at the Ineos Nitriles site.

CFB Risk Management provides 24/7 protection to Ineos, Navigator Terminals and Huntsman Tioxide at their sites on Seal Sands.

“I had always wanted to be involved with the Fire Service,” said Jack, 22, from Middlesbrough, “and had just completed college when I read about this apprenticeship scheme starting.

“Over 18 months we covered a lot of material and benefitted from hands-on experience and I’m now thoroughly enjoying the job.”

Barry Whitton, emergency capability manager for CFB Risk Management at the Ineos Nitriles site, said: “Our apprenticeships have attracted hundreds of applications since they started and both the selection process and the apprenticeship itself are rigorous.

“These apprenticeships not only provide valuable opportunities for young people in our local communities, giving them nationally recognised qualifications, but also help to create the specialist skills needed in this sector.”