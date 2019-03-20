Apprentices in the fast lane with automotive manufacturer

ZF Peterlee is investing in the future.

The automotive manufacturer works with Sunderland College to recruit and train th e best potential talent.

The partnership has resulted in 16 people currently undertaking apprenticeships in a range of areas, including mechanical, engineering, technical, HR and business administration.

And in line with its policy of rewarding the young recruits who show the right attitude and work ethic, last year saw two apprentices, Ryan Barrow and Jack Mills, awarded permanent contracts.

Carolyn Bird from the firm’s HR team, said: “Our apprenticeship programme is a key part of our growth and succession planning and our intention is to always recruit young people who we believe have a long-term future at ZF Peterlee.

“We currently have 16 young people working towards their apprenticeships across the business, all recruited through our partnership with Sunderland College, and we see real potential in them.

“The challenge is for them to impress us during their learning period and if they do that, there’s every chance of a permanent contract at the end of their apprenticeship journey.

“That’s exactly what happened to Ryan and Jack – they showed real potential and were so pleased with their commitment and enthusiasm to the job and willingness to learn and study. They are now studying towards HNCs.”