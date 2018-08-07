Archeologists investigating up to 100 Anglo-Saxon burials after cemetery found on Hartlepool housing development site

A construction company has reassured the public it has not done anything to disrupt Anglo-Saxon remains that have been discovered on a new housing site.

The Mail reported last week that an early medieval cemetery has been uncovered in Hart village where a development called Manor Park is due to be built.

One of the skeletons found at Manor Park new housing site in Hart village

Principal contractor Seymour Construction & Property Maintenance Ltd has reassured people that they have yet to start any building work on the site.

It also stressed all the work they have done so far has been planned to allow archaeologists to excavate the site, and has been completed under supervision and monitored by archaeological consultants.

Seymour is also appealing to members of the public not to go onto the site.

Between 50 and 100 burials are believed to be on the site dating from the eighth to the 10th Century.

Northern Archaeological Associates (NAA), were contracted to undertake excavation works after the findings of an archaeological evaluation of the land last year.

In the spring Seymour removed areas of topsoil before removing all machinery from the site.

Seymour said: “All works undertake on site during this phase of the works were coordinated and completed under the direct supervision of NAA archaeologists, and monitored by our archaeological consultants NEAR.

“We are currently waiting for NAA to complete their investigation works in the coming weeks, thereafter we will look to schedule the main construction work with the client.

“At no point have Seymour Construction undertaken any works without all necessary permissions and approvals being in place from the relevant bodies involved in the project.”

Seymour said interest in the site has resulted in some people going on the site without permission or supervision.

It added: “As we continue the excavation we trust that the local community will support us to preserve the integrity of the site and its archaeology for the remainder of the investigation works.

“We look forward to issuing further information on completion of the NAA works in the coming weeks.”