Arctic Monkeys in Newcastle: The items banned from the Metro Radio Arena gig

Arctic Monkeys will be performing in Newcastle on September 27 and 28, performing a range of classics and hits from their new album.

However, there will be certain items that fans won’t be able to take into the Metro Radio Arena gig.

Here’s everything banned from the Arctic Monkeys concerts in Newcastle.

Note: Exceptions will be made for those with medical requirements and/or special needs, but the venue asks that this is communicated to them ahead of your visit for ease of entry. If you have any medical concerns the venue asks if you could go to the VIP / Accessible Entrance on arrival.

Banned items:

-Backpacks including small fashion backpacks, holdalls, luggage, computer bags and cushions.

-Glass, cans, aluminium bottles or thermoses of any kind including any liquid products which can be consumed.

-Flammable liquids in any container

-Laser pens/pointers

-Video cameras and professional cameras

-Laptop computers, Ipads and Go Pro’s

-Large/golf umbrellas

-Knives or weapons of any kind

-Illegal drugs or substances

-Alcoholic beverages

-Signs, banners or flags with or without poles, staffs or selfie sticks

-Animals (except service animals to aid persons with disabilities)

-Air horns, whistles, cowbells or other noise-making distractions

-Projectiles (Frisbees, beach balls, footballs etc)

-Aerosol cans (hairspray, mace pepper spray etc)

-Fireworks, confetti or glitter bombs or sprays

-Glow sticks

-Balloons

-Use of wheeled footwear, skateboards

-Food

-Masks and helmets

-Large studs and chains

-Glass bottles of perfume

-Anything else that the venue believes would ruin the enjoyment or viewing experience of others

-Any refreshments or refreshment containers

-Cameras & recording equipment including iPads and Tablets: the unauthorised use of cameras, video, iPads and Tablets and any other form of recording equipment is strictly prohibited.

However, some of the shows do permit the use of small digital cameras including, in many cases, 'bridge' cameras (larger digital cameras with zoom lenses that cannot be removed).

Professional cameras with removable and interchangeable lenses are always prohibited.

The camera policy for a specific show is typically only confirmed on the day of the event.

The venue advises that if you choose to bring a small digital camera to the Arena you must be prepared not to use it if requested not to do so.

For more information visit: metroradioarena.co.uk/venue-information/venue-safety/