A police appeal has been launched after seven loose chickens were spotted in a County Durham village.

Peterlee Police officers are trying to find the owner of seven chickens which have been seen in Church View, in Station Town.

An appeal, which includes a picture of the chickens, has been issued on social media.

Anyone who knows someone who may own the chickens is asked to get in touch with PCSO 8183 Foreman at Peterlee Police station.