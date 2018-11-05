Armistice 100: Hartlepool's Roll of Honour remembers our fallen soldiers of the First World War

November 11, 2018 will mark 100 years since the end of fighting on land, sea and air in the First World War

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918 marked a victory for the Allies against Germany - and this year, we remember the sacrifice of those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom

Hartlepool's war memorial in Victory Square.

One of the deadliest conflicts in our history, millions died across the globe as a result of the Great War. More than 700,000 military deaths are thought to have taken place in the UK.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians also lost their lives.

Take a look at the Hartlepool Roll of Honour for Armistice 100 here.

In the run-up to Remembrance Sunday this weekend, we are commemorating the loss of life in Hartlepool with the publication of a Roll of Honour for Hartlepool's fallen.

Paying tribute to the fallen.

There were few families across Hartlepool left untouched by the tragedy of the war. Now, and always, we honour them.

Click here to read through Hartlepool's Roll of Honour, and search for your relatives.

The names featured on the Hartlepool Roll of Honour, and many others, are included on the North East War Memorials Project's website, which you can visit here.