Around the churches in Hartlepool sees concerts and fundraisers

Did you get a Valentine yesterday? So who was Valentine? He is the patron saint of lovers, epileptics and beekeepers.

By some accounts, St Valentine was a Roman priest and physician who suffered martyrdom during the persecution of Christians by the emperor Claudius II Gothicus about 270.

However, his true identity was questioned as early as AD 496 by Pope Gelasius I, who referred to the martyr and his acts as “being known only to God.”

Back to reality!

St Oswald’s are holding a coffee morning tomorrow, at 10.30am in the church Hall, Milbank Road.

There will be a cake stall, bacon butties and a raffle among other things.

If you are an organ fan, don’t forget that Hartlepool Music Society are using St George’s magnificent instrument for its next concert by Daniel Cook, tomorrow at 7.30pm. Tickets on the door.

On Sunday there will be a group celebration with the licensing for clergy for the Central Hartlepool Group of Churches.

This will be held in St Aidan’s Church at 10.30am on Sunday.

It will include the licensing of Rev Gemma Sampson and the Rev Norman Shave, and the commissioning of the Group Council. This will be conducted by Bishop Paul.

The following Sunday, February 24, is the annual snowdrop day at Greatham Hall Gardens from 1pm to 4.30pm. Admission is £2 and £1 for accompanied children.

The path will be a temporary straw trail so sensible shoes are the order of the day and it’s not really suitable for wheelchairs. Let’s hope for good weather on the day.

The weather forecast has been talking about a touch of spring this week, but I’ll believe it when I see it.

Often one of the highlights of the day is a friendly chat over a cup of tea.

You can do just that when St Luke’s hold a Cake ’n’ Cuppa morning between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Wednesday, February 27, in St Luke’s Church Parish Centre, Tunstall Avenue.

You will be welcome to come along and join them for free homemade cakes and snacks, a cup of tea or coffee and a good friendly chat! This is free to attend!

Last week I gave you advance warning of this year’s Fairtrade Fortnight Competition.

Usually the competition is a baking competition, but this year the scope has been widened and people are asked to create the most beautiful thing they can out of cocoa or chocolate.

Entries will be brought along to the Baltic Suite in the Naval Museum on the morning of Friday, March 8 for the judging.

If you fancy having a go, entry forms will be available from the Catcote Metro shop in the shopping centre, the Vestry Café in Christ Church or the Cornerstone in St George’s.