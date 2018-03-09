Around the Churches: Women’s World Day of Prayer service on today

Well all that snow was a real surprise and yet as it has gone so quickly that it seems strange what an effect it had on so many things, causing cancellations right left and centre.

Let’s hope it really is over for this year.

One of the things which was cancelled last week was the Women’s World Day of Prayer service, which was to be held in Owton Manor Baptist Church.

Well, the good news is that it will be held today, March 9, in the same place and again at 6.30pm. This will definitely take place – I’ve checked the weather report – and everybody is welcome to attend, not just women.

St George’s new minister, Rev Sue Fender, had to miss out on her induction, which will now take place in April, and this time in Hartlepool, but she did lead her first service here last Sunday. We welcome her to the North East and hope she feels at home with us.

If you are reading this early enough in the day, there is still time to pop along to Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and visit the Fairtrade Fortnight Stall. Have a go at the quiz and see if you can win Greggs’ vouchers.

Tomorrow there is the Fairtrade Coffee Morning at St George’s, so come along for a tea or coffee and celebrate being Fairtrade Churches in a Fairtrade Town. It starts at 10am.

Later there is the Kildale Quartet Concert in St George’s – a chance to hear some really good music. You can pay on the door. Tickets £10, under-18s and students, free. It starts at 7.30pm.

St Luke’s Church is holding its Spring Fair on Saturday, March 17, from 10am to noon. It has lots to offer to all age groups but especially children (those under 12 get in free).

There will be lots of toys on the toy stall and a wide range of children’s books. There will be a craft table where all sorts of Easter things can be made – all free.

Not to be outdone, there will be plenty of stalls for the adults: spring bric-a- brac including a full set of ladies’ golf clubs and equipment, tombola, raffle, hand-made Easter cards, cakes and preserves and a selection of spring plants for the garden. The £1 entrance fee includes hot drinks and home-made cake.

There are quite a few coffee mornings, concerts and events coming up in the near future as spring finally (we hope) gets under way.

If I don’t already know about yours, please give me the details so I can make sure that you don’t miss out on a mention.