Array of yarn bombing creations set to explode at nature reserve

A nature reserve is set to be transformed with wonderful knitted creations this January.

People visiting RSPB Saltholme, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, will be able to spot hidden literary inspired knits as they explore the reserve.

Some of the wonderful woolly creations.

Running from Saturday, January 6 to Wednesday, January 31, the yarn bombing event will carry a literary theme with favourite childhood stories including Wind in the Willows, The Gruffalo, Peter Rabbit.

The nature reserve is offering free entry, it is normally £5 per car, to visitors during the event.

The event follows on from an appeal for North East knitters to lend their support and they responded in droves with a vast array of knitted creations being kindly donated.

David Braithwaite, RSPB Saltholme site manager, said: “Our knitters have, once again, done an absolutely fantastic job in creating characters from a whole range of children’s stories. The story scenes promise to be fantastic and I can’t wait to see them hidden around our reserve for our visitors to find.

The work was created after an appeal by Saltholme bosses.

“Yarn bombing was a huge success last year and this event is on track to be bigger and better than the last – especially as we continue the story theme with live storytelling sessions on two weekends in January.”

As well as the return of all things knitted, the reserve will be welcoming back storyteller extraordinaire Chris Connaughton who will be keeping visitors entertained over two weekends in January with special story weekends.

The Yarn Bombing Storytelling Weekends will take place on Saturday, January 13 – Sunday, January 14 and Saturday, January 20 – Sunday, January 21, with storytelling sessions running at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2pm across the two weekends.

Storytelling sessions cost just £4 per person, (£3 for RSPB members) and booking for these sessions is essential. Sessions are bookable by calling 01642 546 625.

Dave added: “We understand that the festive period can be an expensive time which is why we want to make it easier for people to get out and about to explore and of course enjoy nature this January. As such, we will be waiving the entrance fee for visitors between Saturday, January 6 – Wednesday, January 31. We hope to see many new visitors to our wonderful reserve in the New Year.”

RSPB Saltholme is open 9.30am–4pm every day.