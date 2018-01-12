Arson probe launched into fire at Hartlepool flat

Police are treating a fire in a Hartlepool flat as arson.

Emergency services were called to Jackson Street, off Oxford Road, in the early hours of this morning after receiving a report of a blaze.

The scene of the fire this morning. Picture by Caroline Brown.

Three fire appliances from Cleveland Fire Brigade and officers from Cleveland Police attended the scene after being called out at about 5.20am.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, with all occupants of the property accounted for, say fire service bosses.

Police believe the fire may have been started deliberately, and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding it.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "We were called to Jackson Street at 5.30am this morning to a report of a fire.

"The cause of the fire is currently being treated as arson, and an investigation is taking place."

Fire crews from Hartlepool, Billingham and Stockton battled to get the fire under control.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, but revealed that all occupants of the property were safe.

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "We were called out at 5.22am this morning to a fire at a property in Jackson Street, Hartlepool.

"One appliance from Hartlepool Fire Station, one from Billingham and a car from Stockton were dispatched to the scene.

"All persons are accounted for and there were no injuries.

"The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

"Fire officers remained at the scene for several hours to dampen down and finish off."