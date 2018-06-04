Art and design students get set to put on major show in Hartlepool

Art and design students are preparing to put their talent in the spotlight at the annual Cleveland College of Art and Design (CCAD) degree show.

Opening on Thursday, June 7, at the campus in Hartlepool, the show will exhibit the works from ten degree courses including fashion, photography, textiles and surface design and costume interpretation with design.

Hannah Postlethwaite with her final major project.n

Last minute preparations are well underway, with students are putting the finishing touches to their display of final major projects in anticipation of the thousands of visitors expected to see the exhibition over the nine days of the show.

Aimee Monkman, 21, from Hartlepool, is presenting her final coursework for her BA (Hons) Contemporary Textile Products degree.

She said: “The theme for my final major project is on the deterioration of my own eyesight and contrasted with weathered surfaces to produce a series of experimental, mixed media, textile-based installations.

“I have really enjoyed all my time at CCAD, as I carried on my educational and creative journey from CCAD’s Green Lane site in Middlesbrough where I studied a diploma in design crafts, through to the campus in Hartlepool.

Cleveland College of Art and Design's Hartlepool campus.

“CCAD has been a big part of my life, providing me with the best support with my studies through my time.”

For show opening times visit: www.ccad.ac.uk