Arty show by Hartlepool college graduates

The best of Cleveland College of Art and Design students' work has gone on show.

Students exhibited works from ten degree courses as part of the ‘Northern View’ exhibition at the art school’s university-level campus in Hartlepool, including fashion, fine art, illustration and creative film.

Zoe's final major project

The work from the talented creatives is now on display at the 1 Church Street until next Saturday, June 16. As part of the exhibition, which is now a popular regional event, visitors can experience a huge array of works, including costumes, wallpapers, clothing, prints, films and illustrations.

Jo Bulmer, 37, from Eaglescliffe studied for a BA (Hons) Production Design for Stage and Screen degree and is now preparing to launch her business as a freelance retail display artist.

During her final year studies Jo worked with Hartlepool-based wallcoverings retailer, I Love Wallpaper, on a variety of live briefs, with her work featured as part of their festive display window and which she hopes to continue through her new business.

She said: "Having already designed and installed a Christmas display for I Love Wallpaper I was in constant contact, liaising with the owner and the staff from the Hartlepool shop, and could collect any samples of wallpaper I wanted to use.

Ash Hoad's final major project

"My final major project showcases a series of elaborate dresses and masquerade masks inspired by a trip to the Venice Carnival and includes a wedding-style dress created with I Love Wallpaper’s exclusive Versace range of wallpaper.

"The project and degree show has been a very exciting journey for me, meeting new people and making new contacts as well as the experience of Venice Carnival. It has been a tough journey too and at times quite stressful, with me having a young family at home to look after as a single mum, but I know it will be worth it in the end and my children have been really good with adjusting to university life with me in the last three years.

"I was so excited to showcase my dress for the company as they had not seen the finished work, so the degree show opening was as exciting for them as it was me."

Final year BA (Hons) Costume Interpretation with Design student Amy Norris, originally from Bamford in Derbyshire, has worked on a joint final project with fellow CCAD student Rory Henderson, a final year BA (Hons) Graphic Design student.

Amy Norris

Amy, 21, who is now based in Hartlepool, first approached Rory and together they collaborated with County Durham-born folk singer, Harri Endersby, to produce a stunning installation-based animation which is currently being showcased at Hartlepool Art Gallery.

Rory, a 20-year-old student from Duns in Berwickshire, developed a cinematic animation synced to an 18-minute excerpt of Harri’s new folk album, Homes and Lives, using cinema 4D and project mapping software

Amy created a full size gown in reflective material which is the canvas for Rory’s work to be projected onto, alongside the surrounding ceiling and walls. The installation was recently featured at a live performance from Harri Endersby at Hartlepool Art Gallery, and can be viewed at the Homes and Lives exhibition until June 30.

The collaborative project draws on the themes Harri raises in her album, particularly ideas of home, memory and belonging and Amy and Rory have aimed to communicate this through the dress and the visuals, creating something that people can personally engage with, a re-imagined audio visual experience.

Amy's final major project

Amy also produced a ‘red carpet-style’ dress for her degree show collection and is over the moon at the results, learning a great deal of skills as a result of the joint project. She said: “I contacted Rory as I have always been interested in costume and technology and this was something that I really wanted to do. So together we approached Harri and said how much we liked her music and she said yes!

"The biggest challenge was learning the process of collaboration and communicating efficiently. As well as the dresses and motion graphics, we also wrote news releases and successfully applied for funding, so we have learned great skills and now have a live exhibition under our belt.

Rory, who has also made Hartlepool his home, thoroughly enjoyed the live brief, saying: "It definitely heightening the enjoyment even if it created more pressure and I enjoyed that the project was so challenging.”

Following graduation, Amy is taking a year’s internship with her local church, Grace Church Hartlepool, which involves both study and working. Although she has no current plans to work in the costume industry, Amy loved the course and developed many skills through her time at CCAD, both as a student governor and running the Christian Union and would like to work with people, which she can explore through the internship.

Rory is also joining Amy to undertake an internship with Grace Church Hartlepool alongside working on his freelance graphic design business. He then plans to continue his studies with a Masters in Typographic Research alongside working on the typography of the Bible.

Rory also received the Dean Broderick Memorial Award and a cash prize of £100 in recognition of his talent and hard work.

Jo Bulmer

CCAD Principal Martin Raby, who presented the award, said: "Rory has demonstrated excellent all round talents in typography, digital design and motion graphics. He is

also an accomplished writer, and very much an intellectual thinker, who will undoubtedly go onto achieve great things.”

Ash Hoad, from Hartlepool was recognised for her creative talents after receiving an award from Principal Raby. The BA (Hons) Illustration for Commercial Application student, 22,

received the Progression Award and a framed picture in recognition of her commitment to study, hard work and professionalism.

"Ashley has successfully completed a degree route of study, showing a distinct progression in learning, and her creative work - both traditional and digital - is outstanding. Not surprisingly, she has been offered work experience with the opportunity of employment in the creative industry," said Mr Raby.

"We wish her the very best in her future professional career.”

For her final major project Ashley created a fantasy concept book based on South Korean pop group, VIXX, heavily inspired by her long time fascination with fantasy illustration and the cinematic visuals and beauty of the Korean music industry and Asian culture.

On winning the award, Ash said: "It was incredible! I was extremely proud of myself since I knew this award was across all courses and I'd worked really hard in the last year after completely changing my art style over the summer.

"It was nice to be officially acknowledged for that and with my parents sitting in the audience, it felt amazing.

"What was even better was the prize I received and I almost cried when I opened it. My lecturers had gone to the effort of framing a print of a taxidermy falcon (wearing a tiny sombrero) that I was obsessed with during my first year at university. I even tried to hide it under my desk. I was immensely touched that they'd even remembered that and it was a very personal gift."

Ashley has also been selected to exhibit her work at the Free Range graduate exhibition at the Truman Brewery in London this month.

Following graduation, Ash and three fellow students from the illustration course have been offered a paid work placement with a large photo editing software company with the opportunity for full time work, and Ash is also hoping to develop a career in the convention industry.

Pat Chapman, Vice Principal, Employability and External Relations, said: “This is always an exciting time of the year as students end their three years of study and look to the future. The degree show is a celebration of the creative talent our students have developed and marks the transition to employment or post graduate study.

"This year’s graduates have bright futures, establishing themselves in industry and establishing their own businesses. They will continue our incredible record for employability which has seen 96 per cent or more of graduates in employment or further study for each of the past four years, a record that places the college amongst the very highest performing universities nationally.

"This year also marks the final time CCAD will put on a graduate show as from next year we will have adopted our new identity as The Northern School of Art.”

For more information on opportunities at CCAD contact (01642) 288888 or visit www.ccad.ac.uk.

Jo's final major project

Rory Henderson