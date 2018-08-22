Assault on police, theft and criminal damage cases dealt with by magistrates

The case was dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court.
The case was dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

Donna Stokes, 50, of Windermere Avenue, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £132.50 in fines and costs for theft.

Lisa Meadley, 48, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £195 for theft.

Lee Orton, 21, of Kendall Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £395 in fines, costs, and compensation for criminal damage.

Liam Bailey, 21, of Harrow Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £721 in fines, costs and compensation for assaulting a police officer.

Kirsty Jemmett, 31, of Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £112.50 in fines and costs for theft.

David Redshaw, 47, of Rydal Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for theft and breach of a suspended sentence.

Richard Burnside, 46, of Lancaster Court, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £235 and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving with excess alcohol.

Megan O’Keefe, 23, of Tristram Avenue, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, seven rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £820 in compensation and costs for assault.

James Crammen, 20, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay £20 costs for criminal damage.