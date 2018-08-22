Assault on police, theft and criminal damage cases dealt with by magistrates

The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

Donna Stokes, 50, of Windermere Avenue, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £132.50 in fines and costs for theft.

Lisa Meadley, 48, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £195 for theft.

Lee Orton, 21, of Kendall Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £395 in fines, costs, and compensation for criminal damage.

Liam Bailey, 21, of Harrow Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £721 in fines, costs and compensation for assaulting a police officer.

Kirsty Jemmett, 31, of Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £112.50 in fines and costs for theft.

David Redshaw, 47, of Rydal Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for theft and breach of a suspended sentence.

Richard Burnside, 46, of Lancaster Court, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £235 and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving with excess alcohol.

Megan O’Keefe, 23, of Tristram Avenue, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, seven rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £820 in compensation and costs for assault.

James Crammen, 20, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay £20 costs for criminal damage.