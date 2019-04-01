Atomic Kitten and Shayne Ward added to arena tour. They join 5five, B*Witched, East 17 and Blazing Squad. Dates include Leeds, Sheffield and Newcastle

Atomic Kitten and Shayne Ward have been added to the Stepback arena tour of hit bands from the 90s and 00s.

To meet phenomenal demand a further six arena dates have been added to the tour in Sheffield, Wembley, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool and Brighton.

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911 headline the groundbreaking event and are joined by Atomic Kitten and Shayne Ward.

Everybody loves a comeback, and there is no return to the pop universe more triumphant than the return of these nine bands. They sound-tracked the pop explosion of the late nineties and noughties and now they are returning, to do it all again - but bigger and bolder than ever before. Pop is back in a big way, so sound the nostalgia gong and lets get the party well and truly started!



Promoter James Penny said: “The appetite for nostalgia has never been stronger, and we are thrilled to present this full on throwback fest across UK Arenas this autumn! This tour promises to be a massive hit. It will be a glamorous, action-packed extravaganza with no skimping on the sequins or dance moves. Stepback! 90s Vs 00s is going to be unmissable for any pop fan - a retro party like never before!! We are excited to add more dates to the tour! The demand has been amazing! ”

Tickets for all dates are on sale now via www.stepbackconcerts.co.uk

Dates and venues

Manchester Arena - October 25

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911

FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - October 27

Five, S Club, Atomic Kitten (TBC), Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovaz/Booty Luv, 911

The SSE Arena, Wembley - November 1

Five, S Club, Atomic Kitten, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovaz/Booty Luv, 911

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff - November 2

Five, S Club, Atomic Kitten, Fatman Scoop, Shayne Ward, Blazing Squad, Big Brovaz/Booty Luv, 911

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - November 8

Five, S Club, Atomic Kitten, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovaz/Booty Luv, 911

Newcastle Utilita Arena - November 9

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911



Birmingham Resorts world Arena - November 10

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911

Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena - November 17

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - November 16

Five, S Club, Atomic Kitten, Fatman Scoop, Shayne Ward, East 17, Big Brovaz/Booty Luv

Milton Keynes Marshall Arena - November 23

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911

Bournemouth Windsor Hall - November 24

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911

The Brighton Centre, Brighton - November 29

Five, S Club, Atomic Kitten, Fatman Scoop, Shayne Ward, Blazing Squad, Big Brovaz/Booty Luv, 911

Leeds First Direct Arena - November 30

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911