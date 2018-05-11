Attempted armed robbery at shop

A young male was arrested following an attempted armed robbery at a shop.

Police were called to Sainsbury’s in Clifton Avenue in Billingham at around 8pm last night where a male was reported to have entered the shop and made threats to staff.

He left without taking anything and was detained nearby on suspicion of armed robbery.

The 17-year-old remains in custody waiting questioning by detectives.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police, said: "Inquiries are on-going and we would ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, particularly a woman who was queuing as the alleged incident unfolded."

Anyone with information should contact DS Kenny Clark of Stockton Operational Crime Team via the 101 number, quoting event 83162.