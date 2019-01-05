Attempted robbery of cash machine at supermarket petrol station

Would-be thieves tried to steal a cash machine from a supermarket petrol station.

The incident took place between 2.30am and 4.30am today at Asda petrol station, Yoden Way, in Peterlee.

Peterlee Police have now issued an appeal to trace those responsible.

In a post on the organisation's Facebook page DC John Forster, from Peterlee CID, said: “Please don’t dismiss anything unusual that you might have seen in the area.

“If you saw people or vehicles around the stated times, please get in touch with us."

Those with any information relating to the incident should contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 52 of January 5.