Auxillis signs up a helping hand with recruitment

Accident management company Auxillis has recruited its own recruiter.

The firm has taken on greenbean by NRG as its exclusive partner to continue its their contact centre recruitment drive in line with projected growth.

The company currently employs more than 600 staff at its Peterlee site and has quickly established itself as a leading employer in the North East, easily accessible to commuters across the region via the A19.

Following further expansion into a second building in 2017, Auxillis has its sights set on future growth, with multiple opportunities to join their teams in Customer Service and Collections.

Recently awarded the prestigious title of North East Contact Centre of the Year 2018, Auxillis is committed to continual employee training and development as well as providing many other benefits which contributed to the win of such an accolade. greenbean by NRG delivers flexible outsourced talent solutions in totality or on a project basis. Offering an account managed and flexible model, greenbean RPO solutions integrate seamlessly with HR teams, supporting business growth and helping to deliver results faster.

Heaf of Operations Neil Ackinclose said: “As our business continues to expand, it is important for us to select a recruitment partner that is not only an expert in their field but has a team of professionals that really understands Auxillis; our culture and people.”