Award does the business for Wynyard Park’s Chris Musgrave

The businessman who has led the transformation of Wynyard Park into a hub for enterprise and housing has been championed for his work.

Chris Musgrave, from Hartlepool, has been presented with the special business award for making a difference to his community,

It was humbling to meet all of these amazing people who do so much to help and support our communities in all manner of ways. Councillor Maurice Perry

He was presented with the title at the Civic Awards, which were launched seven years ago to highlight individuals and groups who set an inspiring example to others through their efforts and determination.

The awards were handed out by the outgoing Mayor of Stockton, Councillor Maurice Perry, at the council’s annual meeting.

Mr Musgrave, director of Wynyard Park, was recognised for his success in transforming the fortunes of the business park, which he bought after electronics company Samsung closed its factory there in 2004.

Under his management, the 700,000 sq ft park has gone from strength to strength, attracting millions of pounds of private investment and creating hundreds of jobs as new homes are built.

In a land deal agreed towards the end of last year, home builder Taylor Wimpey moved its plans forward for a second phase of housing, which will see £6million pumped into the area and 80 new jobs created over a four-year period.

Also among the seven winners was Billingham man Dave Munt, who collected the health and wellbeing award.

He is a passionate angler and has spent 50 years promoting this sport as a way to improve health and wellbeing.

He’s best known for the work he has done to improve access to the sport for vulnerable people or those with disabilities, including coaching looked after children and veterans with complex physical and mental health needs.

Coun Perry said: “There has been such a high standard of nominations that we have introduced some joint winners and special awards this year.

“It was humbling to meet all of these amazing people who do so much to help and support our communities in all manner of ways.

“We are very lucky to have such a strong community spirit across Stockton-on-Tees – it is what makes our borough very special.”

Other awards recognised services to the community by an individual and by a group, a young person’s award, services to the community in a business category, an environmental title and two others which celebrate the work of carers.