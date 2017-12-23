Awards galore after fantastic year for Hartlepool Sixth Form College

A great year for Hartlepool Sixth Form College was celebrated at its annual awards night.

Shields, trophies and prizes were presented to around 40 former students who have since gone on to exciting new challenges.

Joy Yates, Editorial Director of Johnston Press North East, with Joshua Wright

Everything from academic achievement and sporting success to performing arts and individual qualities were recognised at the ceremony.

Joy Yates, editorial director of the Hartlepool Mail, was the guest of honour and handed out the numerous accolades.

It was the first awards ceremony for new college head Mark Hughes who joined the college in August.

He said: “I have only got to know these students on paper up until now from statistics of how well they have done and the contributions and successes they have given to the college, so it was really good to be able to see them and put faces to the names.

Joy Yates, Editorial Director of Johnston Press North East with award winner Amy Webster

“Getting to speak to them afterwards about what they are going on to do and their high aspirations was fantastic. “That year group did exceptionally well and it was really nice to welcome them back.

“It is great that they take such pride and still have really warm feelings about their two or three years here.”

Students who left the college in the summer have since gone on to 53 different higher education institutions all over the country.

Some students have gone on to Oxford and Cambridge, while a good proportion are at other top UK universities.

Joy Yates, editorial director of the Hartlepool Mail, said: “It was an absolute privilege to be the guest of honour at Hartlepool Sixth Form College’s Annual Awards ceremony.

“It was incredible to hear about the successes of the students who have gone on to university, further education or into the world of work.

“As well as academic achievements, the former-students have demonstrated impressive dedication, determination, enthusiasm and leadership.

“They should all be very proud of themselves and huge congratulations to them and the Sixth Form College.”

Head of college Mark Hughes

Roll of Honour

John Clyde Memorial Award for outstanding craftsmanship in Product Design - Jack Cope

The James Atkinson Award for Leadership, Character & Service - Jack Cope

West Hartlepool Grammar School Old Boys Prize for History - Amy Hill

The James Gibson Memorial Award for Geography - Chloe Hodge

Best Science Student Award ‘Darwin Award’ - Laura Jones

Former performing arts student Chris Small

Principal’s Award for Academic Excellence - Laura Jones

The Jubilee Trophy (for contribution to college life) - Sarah Middlemas

Contribution to College Sport (Male) -Lewis Muldown

Contribution to College Sport (Female) - Amy Webster

Performing Arts Trophy in memory of Mr GC Wood - Joshua Wright

Joy Yates, Editorial Director of Johnston Press North East with award winner Amy Louise Harris

Joy Yates, Editorial Director of Johnston Press North East with Lewis Muldown - Contribution to College Sport (Male)