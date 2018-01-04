Awards night to celebrate Hartlepool adult learners

A celebration event was held to mark the outstanding work of staff, volunteers and learners at Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult Education Service.

Speeches and certificates were given by staff members congratulating adult learners in the town and volunteers for their hard work, dedication and fantastic results.

We continue to be extremely proud of this service’s achievements to date Coun Kevin Cranney

Staff were also recognised at the event for their tireless commitment to driving the service forward and developing the provision of adult learning in the town.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, lead member for the council’s Adult Education Service, said: “As a council, we continue to be extremely proud of this service’s achievements to date.

“While it is vital that we recognise the huge steps taken by adult learners, who have an outstanding work ethic and desire to learn, it is also important to recognise all that would not be possible without the professional and personal support from the service’s staff and volunteers. Congratulations to all involved with this important service in the town.

“We look forward to seeing what new and exciting developments the next year will bring.”

Earlier this year, the service was praised for being the first of its kind in the country to achieve the highly prestigious ‘Investors in Careers’ national award, which recognises the highest quality careers advice provided by staff and volunteers.

This success was followed by the service securing the ‘Investors in People’ Silver award in October 2017.

Further details on courses and activities offered by Hartlepool Council’s Adult Education visit www.haded.org.uk or www.facebook.com/HartlepoolAdultEducation.