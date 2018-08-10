Away-day stormer for Pools in the summer sun of 2000

It’s always nice to get your season off to a winning start.

And that’s exactly what Pools did in fine style in 2000 when they went to Lincoln City and came away with all three points thanks to a brace of goals from Lee Fitzpatrick.

Tony Lormor battles for possession.

The attacking midfielder had a day to remember, much to the delight of manager Chris Turner.

He struck on 20 minutes with a sweet volley and then again on the stroke of full-time to secure the honours for a Pools team which always looked in command.

And the lads did it even though they went into the match with a number of key injuries.

Michael Barron, Gary Strodder, Graeme Lee and Paul Arnison were all missing from the back line.

But Chris Westwood was at his commanding best and behind him, Pools keeper Martin Hollund was plucking every high ball out of the air with ease.

Non-league defender James Sharp was another hero and he was thrown into the mix despite having just two weeks of pre-season training and playing in his professional debut.

Fellow newcomer Mark Robinson was just as impressive and made regular runs on goal.

In all, it was a fine show in a game which was played under a baking Lincolnshire sun.

The early exchanges saw both Pools and Lincoln go close with Gavin Gordon for the home team and Tony Lormor for Pools have a go at goal.

The visitors got the breakthrough on 20 minutes when a flick-on by Lormor was volleyed home by Fitzpatrick.

Lincoln did their best to hit back when a 25-yard effort from Stuart Bimson just cleared the Pools bar. Several other long-range Lincoln chances then followed but Hollund kept them at bay, particularly with one tremendous save as he got back to push a Dave Cameron rifled shot over the bar.

And it was Hollund who came to Pools’ rescue again when he dived at the feet of Cameron.

Gordon went even closer when he hit the woodwork just minutes into the second half, and then a goal-line clearance by Sharp preserved their lead on the 65th minute.

As the game entered its last minute, Tommy Miller headed on a ball for Fitzpatrick who ran on and slammed his shot into the net from 20 yards.

The drama still wasn’t over and Gordon managed to get the ball into the Pools net. Fortunately, the referee had already blown for a foul on Hollund.