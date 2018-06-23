Babies’ day out for annual Greatham Feast contest

Bright and bouncing babies have been on show as events at a village festival continue.

The baby show was held as part of Greatham Feast.

Greatham Village baby show group winner Leighton Raynard. Picture by FRANK REID

Prizes were handed out for the best looking tot as well as those who finished second and third in the contest.

First in the zero to six months category were twins Jack and Archie Innes, while Evan Loynes was second and Theo Gray third.

In the 12-18 months group Leighton Reynard was first, with Dylan Grant second.

And in the 18-30 months group, Ralfie Flounders and Tommy Pounder were join third, Connie Gray was second and Henry Maddison was runner-up.

Greatham Village baby show group winner Henry Maddison. Picture by FRANK REID

Overall winners were Jack and Archie.

It is the 557th Greatham Feast, which marks the birth of John the Baptist.

Most events as part of the celebrations are taking part on Greatham Village Green, with others at the village’s community centre and the Bull and Dog pub.

Earlier in the week the feast’s first ever King and Queen, Philip Baldwin and Erin Alderson, were announced.

Archie Innes who along with his twin Jack where Greatham Village Feast baby group winners. Picture by FRANK REID

Emma Armstrong, from the Greatham Feast Committee, said: “The baby show has gone really well and everyone seems to have enjoyed it.

“We’ve also got pensioners having tea and cakes as well as raffles taking place.

“There’s a new feast committee this year with some younger members on board now and a lot of hard work has gone into the planning and preparation.

“Most of the events we want to keep free for people to get involved in so we try to raise money throughout the year to help put things on.

Jack Innes who along with his twin Archie where Greatham Village Feast baby group winners. Picture by FRANK REID

“Lots of local people and businesses have given us prizes and we’re very grateful to them for that.”

The events continue today with a dance display by Ami Ford’s Move It group, a glamorous grannies competition and the Great Greatham Bake Off, inspired by the popular television show the Great British Bake Off.

Acts set to entertain spectators at the green on the Saturday include sister act Liv’n’G while indie band Yellow Stone are also due to perform.

There will be refreshments available from a barbecue as well.

Sunday sees a family day with sport competitions on the morning for children and for adults on the afternoon.

It will also include a tug of war event too.