Baby girl left in critical condition as two men and a woman arrested on suspicion of assault

A woman and two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a baby girl was airlifted to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

The 17-month-old was rushed to hospital having suffered serious injuries yesterday.

Durham Constabulary have arrested three people in connection with the incident

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 25-year-old woman, 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man remain in police custody.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "Police were called by ambulance yesterday morning at around 10.10am to an incident involving a baby girl in the Dawdon area.

"The baby was taken via air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where she remains in a critical condition."