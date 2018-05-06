Bank Holiday Monday looks set to be another scorcher

The weather has been glorious all weekend, and it looks set to continue on Bank Holiday Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 25°C in parts of the North East tomorrow, on what could be the hottest Early May Bank Holiday on record.

Met Office forecasters say early fog patches will soon clear to leave another dry, warm and sunny day in the region.

However, it will feel cooler in coastal areas as a southeasterly breeze develops.

And for anyone lucky enough to be having an extra-long bank holiday break, the good news is that it looks set to continue on Tuesday too.