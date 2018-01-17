Bar aims to net cash for Hartlepool United with Friday fundraiser

A brewery tour and tickets to a day at the races are among the prizes up for grabs at a pub's night in aid of Hartlepool United.

The Princess Helena, in Whitby Street, is hosting a night of entertainment on Friday as it does its bit to help raise £200,000 to help the club cover its costs.

The total needs to be raised by Thursday, January 25, so it can pay its bills and wages as work continues on a rescue plan for the side.

The bar, which dates back to the 1800s, will welcome DJ Taffy Turner as he plays music, holds a quiz, hosts a karaoke session and runs a race night.

Barman Jonathan Evans, who suggested the event, will also be donating his wages from the evening to the fund.

A raffle will also feature a number of items donated by businesses, including a framed shirt pledged by Flannagans accountancy firm, the use of a convertible car by Mercedes, two tickets to the Club Enclosure at the Cheltenham Festival by Romero insurance and a mobile phone gifted by Talkabout.

A regular at the venue has also donated a bottle of spirits to add to the collection of prizes ready for the evening.

Camerons Brewery, which supplies the pub, has also offered a prize of a tour for 16 people, plus items including fleeces and beer, which will be given as spot prizes.

Debbie Ward manages the bar on behalf of its owners, Peter Newton and his son Mark.

She said: "We've been really impressed with the response we've had after we asked for donations.

"The club is really important.

"Jonathan has been a football fan for years and it is really important for the town, because without it, what have we got?

"It means so much to people and we should support it.

"We've always welcomed fans in here, home and away, and we're not far from the ground."

Entry to the night is free.