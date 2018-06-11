Barking mad fun day raises funds for hospice in Hartlepool

Dog owners in Hartlepool took the lead for good causes as thousands of pounds were raised for a town hospice.

The ninth annual Big Dogs’ Day Out was held at Summerhill Country Park, in Summerhill Lane.

Big Dog's Day Out at Summerhill Country Park, Hartlepool, on Sunday, in aid of Alice House Hospice. Helen and Katherine Inch of Thornley with with ��Flyn�" and ��Bobby�"

The highlight of the day was a fun 10-class dog show, which included most handsome dog, prettiest bitch and waggiest tail.

Organisers were delighted with the turnout on a day Hartlepool baked in sunshine.

They hope that at least £3,500 was raised for Alice House Hospice.

Organiser Janice Forbes, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “The weather turned out wonderfully for us, which is always a great help for the turnout.

“We were delighted with how many people came along to enjoy the day.

“There were lots of activities, including a sponsored dog walk, dog games and a sausage and spoon race.

“This is the ninth time we’ve staged the event and looks like it was the biggest one yet.”

As well as the dog show, there was a packed day of activities, which included a sponsored dog walk, grooming and agility demonstrations, doggy games, stalls and have a go agility.

Big Dog's Day Out at Summerhill Country Park, Hartlepool, on Sunday, in aid of Alice House Hospice. Rhianna Ibrahim (12) (left) with ��Princess�" and Madeline Cranney (7) with ��Winston�"

The Hartlepool Academy of Dog Training and Behaviour was on hand to deliver some of the demonstrations.

Cath Measor, from the group, said: “We had lots of displays from dogs and owners of different levels, and the response we received was brilliant.

“A huge deal of organisation goes into an event like this.

“We started planning for it in February, so when it all comes together, it’s a great pleasure.”

Big Dog's Day Out at Summerhill Country Park, Hartlepool, on Sunday, in aid of Alice House Hospice.

The event was sponsored by Hartlepool’s Bridge Veterinary Group.

Each dog which took part received a doggy bag, rosette and entry into the dog show and doggy games.