Battery Charge campaign: Are you a superhero who could help save Hartlepool museum at event this weekend

People are being urged to support a string of events to help save a Hartlepool historic landmark.

The Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland is trying to raise at least £5,000 to keep its doors open.

.

The fundraising and awareness drive - backed by the Mail’s Battery Charge campaign - is rapidly nearing the £2,000 barrier.

Museum manager Diane Stephens said: "We have been really stunned by the amount of goodwill and good wishes that we have had since the appeal has started."

Now Diane is hoping people will support the museum by attending a string of events, including a superheroes event for Mother's Day this Sunday.

The full events schedule:

* Sunday, March 31, Superheros Mother’s Day – mums are all superheros and any coming to the museum in fancy dress as a superhero will get 50% off admission. Spot prizes for best home made costume;

* Sunday, April 14, Ridley’s Aeroplane – The North East Land Sea and Air museum are bringing a full size replica of a Morane Saulnier Type N ‘Bullet’ to the Heugh Battery Museum and will be on hand to tell the story of Claude Alward Ridley DSO, MC who was a pilot from Sunderland and flew Moranes durting WWI. It is a fantastic replica built by the volunteers who will be there to show it;

* Sunday, April 28, Co-hosting Alice House Hospice’s Memory Stroll round the Headland;

* Sunday June 2, The Big Annual Car Boot Sale at the Heugh;

* Sunday, June 16, Superheros Father’s Day – dads are all superheros and any coming to the museum in fancy dress as a superhero will get 50% off admission. Spot prizes for best home made costume;

* Sunday, June 30, Peace Party – marking the centenary of the official end to the First World War where the museum will be hosting a giant street party on the site. Fishburn Brass Band will be playing and there will be lots to see and do. Tickets £1 and will go on sale in April.

Further information about all events will appear on the museum's website and Facebook page.

Annual passes for the museum are available now priced £10. To donate to the fund, visit the Heugh Battery Museum Appeal page at www.justgiving.com