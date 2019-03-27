Battery Charge campaign: Hartlepool Borough Council supporting museum chiefs in bid to save landmark from closure

Hartlepool council chiefs are working with management of a town museum as they bid to save it for future generations.

The Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland is trying to raise at least £5,000 to keep its doors open.

The fundraising and awareness drive - backed by the Mail’s Battery Charge campaign - is rapidly nearing the £2,000 barrier.

The appeal is also about increasing awareness of the battery museum to improve visitor numbers which will in turn boost the coffers.

The site protected the port of Hartlepool for 100 years including during the bombardment of Hartlepool when German warships shelled the coast on December 16, 1914, making it the only First World War battlefield in the UK.

Now a museum, it helps bring the story and others to life and houses an impressive collection of ant-aircraft guns, armoury and cafe.

But museum bosses need to raise £5,000 in the coming weeks to ensure the site remains open and tell its story to future generations.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chair of the council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “We have been working with the Heugh Battery Museum for a while now to develop a plan for securing its future and we are continuing to work with it to make sure that the museum can stay open as a key part of Hartlepool’s visitor offer.”

Museum manager Diane Stephens said: "We are working with them to see if they can support us with specific things.

"They have been very good in supporting us with things like marketing and providing expertise.

"We want to continue to broaden that with them."

Now Diane is hoping people will support the museum by attending a string of events, including a superheroes event for Mother's Day this Sunday.

The Superheros Mother’s Day – mums are all superheros and any coming to the museum in fancy dress as a superhero will get 50% off admission. Spot prizes for best home made costume;

Further information about all events will appear on the museum's website and Facebook page.

Annual passes for the museum are available now priced £10. To donate to the fund, visit the Heugh Battery Museum Appeal page at www.justgiving.com