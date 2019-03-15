Battery Charge campaign: MP urges support for ‘jewel in the crown’ in Hartlepool

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill is backing the Mail’s campaign to help save the Heugh Battery Museum calling it a ‘jewel’ in Hartlepool’s crown.

We launched our Battery Charge campaign this week after museum managers started a £5,000 fundraising appeal to keep its doors open to the public.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill

Manager Diane Stephens has warned the museum is facing a ‘use it or lose it’ situation due to funding difficulties and a drop off in visitor numbers.

Mr Hill said the site, which defended Hartlepool during the bombardment, is one of his favourite places in the town and urged people to support it.

He said: “The Heugh Battery Museum is a real jewel in the crown. Not only is it a site of important historical significance, being the only First World War battlefield in existence in the UK, it’s also a vital part of our tourism offer.

“Diane Stephens and the volunteers who built the museum from scratch and keep the place going as a living memory to the children, the civilian and military casualties of the bombardment rightly deserve our respect in preserving the unique historical site and its collection.

“The museum is one of my favourite places in Hartlepool and I know from talking to people is very popular with visitors from across the world.

“The museum deserves our full support and so I urge everyone to back the Mail’s campaign to not only reach their target of raising £5,000 to keep going and pay the bills, but to preserve it as site for future generations.”

Our Battery Charge campaign is urging supporters to give what they can to the battery museum’s online fundraising page at www.justgiving.com

Higher visitor numbers will also help.

This year marks the battery museum’s 20th anniversary since it was transformed with a £315,000 lottery grant and army of volunteers. It tells the story of the bombardment from the place where soldiers were fought in 1914.