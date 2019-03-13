Battery charge: Mail campaign launched to help save Hartlepool’s Heugh Battery Museum Heugh Gun Battery manager Diane Stephens Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The Mail today issues a call to arms to help save our Heugh Battery Museum. One of the guns at Heugh Gun Battery Crowds begin to disperse at the end of the Headland beacon lighting ceremony. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON The annual Bombardment Remembrance Ceremony at Hartlepool Headland. The Durham Pals stand by the memorial. Picture: TOM BANKS Private Theo Jones Heugh Gun Battery Hartlepool Time is running out to apply for grants from Wynard-based Venator’s Bright Ideas fund