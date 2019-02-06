Battery maker Alexander Technologies charges ahead with expansion

A leading designer and manufacturer of rechargeable batteries, chargers and battery maintenance equipment has more than doubled the size of its operations in Peterlee to cope with a surge in demand.

Alexander Technologies has taken Units 1 and 2 at Doxford Drive on the new town’s South West Industrial Estate, on a ten-year lease.

The manufacturer is already based on the industrial estate but required larger premises due to an increase in business.

The units 1 and 2 comprise 40,000 sq ft in total and Alexander will be undertaking a comprehensive fit out of its new premises before occupying both buildings later this year.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Newcastle office and joint agents Naylors agreed the letting on behalf of the landlord, Logicor.

Richard Scott is a Partner in Cushman & Wakefield’s Logistics & Industrial team in Newcastle.

“We are pleased to have facilitated Alexander Technologies expansion in Peterlee and secured an important letting for our clients following their refurbishment of the units,” he said.

Richard Phillips, Portfolio Director at Logicor said the firm was pleased it had been able to work with Alexander Technologies to allow the company to expand while remaining in Peterlee.

“At Logicor we always strive to listen to our customers and work with them, and our appointed agents, across our UK network to best facilitate their needs,” he said.

“We are delighted that we were able to perfectly accommodate Alexander Technologies expansion requirements on Doxford Drive.”