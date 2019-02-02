Beamish Museum announces later start to Saturday hours due to severe weather conditions

Staff at Beamish Museum are working hard to clear snow at the site so they can open to the public.

The museum usually opens at 10am on a Saturday, with opening hours running until 4pm.

A message posted to the @Beamish_Museum Twitter account shortly after 8am said: “Due to the weather conditions, we’re planning to open at 11am today.

“Our staff are working hard to clear the snow and we’ll keep everyone updated. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

Snow and ice has battered the region over the last couple of days, with a Yellow warning for cold weather in force until midday today.