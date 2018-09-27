Beamish set for harvest festival and classic car show events

Open air museum Beamish has a harvest festival and classic car show on for visitors to enjoy this weekend.

Visitors can join in the Harvest Festival and Harvest Home traditions on Saturday and Sunday, with music, dancing, food and crafts.

Classic Car Day takes place on Sunday with up to 250 cars on show on the museum's Events Field.

The traditional Harvest Festival will take place in The 1900s Pit Village, with beautiful harvest displays, chapel services, hymns and paper flower-making.

Gateshead Salvation Army Choir, Beamish Youth Club and Beamish Volunteer Choir will be taking part.

Harvest Home festivities will take place at The 1940s Farm and 1820s Pockerley Old Hall, to celebrate the safe gathering of the harvest.

Visitors can enjoy ceilidh music and dancing with King Cole and Sunniside Up, and see the harvest home feasts and decorations on display.

The Classic Car Day on Sunday, organised by the North of England Classic & Pre-War Automobiles Motoring Club, is expected to feature up to 250 cars dating from the 1920s onwards.

Paul Foster, Beamish’s Historic Events Officer, said: “From traditional harvest celebrations to magnificent classic cars, we’ve got lots going on for visitors of all ages.

“Harvest Festival is a celebration of the food grown on the land and the festival as we know it dates back to the 1840s, when the church would be decorated with flowers and home-grown produce and hymns such as ‘We Plough the Field and Scatter’ and ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’ would be sung.

“Harvest Home signified the end of the harvest, with suppers held in celebration of the farming communities’ hard work.

"Farmhouses and barns were dressed for the supper and a Harvest Lord was often crowned, opening the feast with singing, dancing and generally a good time!

“We hope everyone can come along and join in the celebrations this weekend.”

Harvest Festival & Harvest Home brings to a close the month-long Great North Festival of Agriculture.

Harvest Festival & Harvest Home and the Classic Car Day are included in admission to Beamish and are free for Unlimited Pass holders and Friends of Beamish members.