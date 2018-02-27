'Beast from the East' latest: Get all your latest North East snow updates here

The 'Beast from the East' has hit this morning with an amber weather warning for snow and ice in place across most of the North East.

The warning, which came into effect at 3am, is set to last through to 11am with longer period of snowfall expected today.

Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected on Tuesday, accompanied by very low temperatures.

The heaviest, most persistent snow looks likely to cross the area during the morning, hitting Teesside, Durham and Newcastle areas.

There is the likelihood of travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

Some rural communities could become cut off and power cuts may also occur.

Amber warnings are also in place from 6am until noon on Wednesday and Thursday.

Today will see significant snow accumulations in places. It will be bitterly cold as a strong easterly wind develops,which will lead to drifting snow and an increasing wind chill.

Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Tonight will see frequent heavy snow showers will continue, with the easterly wind continuing to strengthen.

It will be extremely cold with a widespread severe frost and a minimum temperature -8 °C.

Incidents / Announcements:

*Hartlepool Council: "Our refuse and recycling crews are currently behind schedule due to the adverse weather. We apologise for any inconvenience this might be causing and we will be endeavouring to complete all rounds. Thank you for your patience"

*Cleveland Police: "A19 around Haverton Hill turnoff - 2 HGVs have collided causing obstruction. Passable, but delays".

*DurhamCountyCouncil: "Our Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) at Annfield Plain is closed at the moment because of #snow. Clearing of the site is ongoing. For alternative sites please visit: durham.gov.uk/hwrc"

*Drivers have been negotiating treacherous conditions on the A690

*And police have told motorists to avoid the A19 altogether due to the conditions

*Durham County Council: "Our crews have been out since midnight working really hard to keep priority 1 & 2 routes as clear as possible. We are monitoring the highways constantly but take extra care."

*Stagecoach North East: "Hartlepool: All services are experiencing some delays due to traffic driving extra carefully in the hazardous conditions - please allow extra time for you journey."

*Very slow traffic due to snow on A19 Southbound at A1290 Downhill Lane. Affecting traffic trying to exit for the Eastbound A184.

*The A689 at Billingham is partially blocked,with slow traffic on the A19 in both directions, due to stalled truck on the roundabout, by the BP Petrol Station.

*AA: Hazardous driving conditions and traffic heavier than normal due to ice and snow on A1(M) Southbound at J62 A690.

*Sunderland City Council: "Our gritters have been out all night. All A roads are running clear and we're now concentrating on our priority 2 routes which include main roads and bus routes. If you do have to go out please take extra care and drive to the conditions.

*A number of schools have announced that they will be closed today.

*Drivers have been told to avoid busy dual carriageway after lorry overturned in Washington.

*One lane has been closed on the A19 Southbound between A689 (Wolviston) and A1046 Haverton Hill Road (Portrack Interchange) due to snow.

*Due to points failure at Pelaw, there are delays to the Tyne and Wear Metro service.

*Grand Central: "CANCELLED: The 06:45 Sunderland - London Kings Cross is cancelled due to a train fault"

Newcastle Airport: "Despite snowfall overnight we are not experiencing any disruption to flights this morning. Passengers are advised to arrive as normal and keep up to date with the latest flight information via our website"